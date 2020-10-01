Abul Hasnat Abdullah at ICU



Member of the parliament and Awami League leader Abul Hasnat Abdullah was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Square Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday night.





Hospital sources and relatives said, Hasnat Abdullah was admitted to the hospital as his oxygen level fell and he was having breathing shortness.





Abul Hasnat Abdullah is the president of Barisal district unit of the Awami League. He is a cousin of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.His elder son Sadilk Abdullah is the mayor of Barishal City Corporation and General Secretary of Mahanagar Awami League.



