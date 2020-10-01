Mask fines in New York as positive test rate climbs



New York City's mayor on Tuesday threatened to fine anyone caught in public without a mask, and the Walt Disney Co said it would lay off some 28,000 employees as its flagship California theme park remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic.





More than 205,000 people have died in the United States and nearly 7.2 million people have been infected since the pandemic began in March, according to a Reuters tally, reports Reuters.





At Disney DIS.N, about two-thirds of the employees facing layoffs are part-time workers, the company said in a statement. The company's original theme park, Disneyland, remains closed by order of California state officials.







"We have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our parks...," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney's parks unit, said in a statement, citing Disneyland's ongoing closure.





In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will fine residents or visitors up to $1,000 if they refuse to wear a mask in public. The rate of positive COVID-19 tests has risen above 3% in New York City for the first time in months.





"We don't want to fine people, but if we have to, we will," de Blasio said at a news conference announcing the penalty, which will be enforced by police and health officials who will offer a mask to those caught not wearing one before fining them.





The state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority imposed a similar policy earlier this month, fining commuters who refuse to wear a mask on public transit $50.







