AL picks Habib and Nasim's son Joy



The Awami League has selected its candidates for the by-polls to the Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies. The two seats of the parliament fell vacant following the deaths of Awami League leaders Sahara Khatun and Mohammed Nasim.





The ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader came up with the development at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday. Obaidul Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, called upon party leaders and activists to put aside their differences and work in unison to get the candidates elected in the upcoming polls.





Joy, the vice-president of the Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League, was also elected to parliament from his father's constituency in 2008. Hasan is a former joint general secretary of the Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan chapter.





The by-polls to the two seats will be held using electronic voting machines or EVMs on Nov 12.

Leave Your Comments