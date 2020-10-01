Bangkok embassy facilitates repatriation of 78 Bangladeshis



Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok facilitated the repatriation of 78 Bangladeshis stranded in Cambodia, including the mortal remains of a deceased Bangladeshi, by a special flight.





The special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4.45 pm on Wednesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh arranged this special flight on self-payment basis to repatriate stranded Bangladeshi nationals in Cambodia.





This initiative is in line with the Bangladesh government's commitment to extending all possible assistance and support for the repatriation of stranded Bangladesh nationals abroad.Over 100 trafficked Bangladeshi workers are in deep distress in Cambodia, according to an investigation report of the government.





Those Bangladeshi workers were trafficked to Cambodia on Sticker/ Stamp visas showing them as tourists or visitors by Bangladeshi recruiting agencies and their brokers based in Dhaka, Singapore and Bangkok, said the investigation done by the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment.

