Death sentence to wife Minni, 5 others



A Barguna court has sentenced six persons, including victim's wife Ayesha Siddiqa Minni, to death in the sensational Rifat Sharif killing case.





District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict on Wednesdayin presence of nine accused (except Musa).





The other condemned convicts are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Farazi, Abdul Kaiyum alias Rabbi Akon, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, Rezwanul Khan alias Tiktok Ridoy and Md Hasan. They were also fined Tk 50,000 each. Meanwhile, four others--Musa, Sagor, Rabbi and Saimun--were acquitted from the case.





The court came up with the judgment after examining 76 witnesses on 43 hearing dates.





State counsel Mostafizur Rahman Bablu said, "Minni was the mastermind behind that killing. We have been able to prove the charges framed against the accused and that is why, got the judgment we expected. Rule of law was once again upheld by this judgment."







In his ruling, the judge noted that the prosecution was "able to prove" Minni's involvement in the "conspiracy" to kill Rifat Sharif. However, the charges against four other suspects in the case were dropped due to a lack of evidence to tie them to the murder.





All the accused were behind bars, except Minni, who was released on bail, while Musa is on the run.







Rifat Sharif's father Dulal Sharif said he was satisfied with the "exemplary sentence" of the accused. "I am expressing my gratitude to almighty Allah. I want to thank, on behalf of my family, all the people related to this trial," he said.







On the other hand, Minni's father cried foul. He said, "We didn't get justice. We'll move the High Court and do appeal against the verdict," he said.





Ayesha Siddiqa Minni, who was on bail till yesterday on his lawyer's custody, appeared in the court along with her father in the morning, while the other eight accused were brought from jail amid tight security. Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death in broad daylight in the district town on June 26 in 2019.





He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him.





Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat's father. Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16 last year and made an accused.Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused in the case, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2 last year.





Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir later pressed charges in court against 24 people, including Minny, on September 2, 2019. The arguments of both sides in the case closed on September 16.





