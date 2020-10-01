'61 percent MPs businessmen'



Sixty one percent members of eleventh Parliament are businessmen. Of the rest 13 percent are lawyers, 5 percent are politicians and 21 percent are from other professions. In first Parliament 18 percent members were in businesses. It has gradually increased and now stood at 61 percent.







Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) released a research report on Wednesday titled "Parliament Watch: Eleventh National Parliament - First to Fifth Session (January- December 2019)'.







The report was presented at a virtual press conference by Morsheda Akhter , TIB Deputy Program Manager( Research and Policy) and Nihar Ranjan Roy. Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman was present on the occasion. According to the report, the number of MPs with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in the eleventh Parliament is about 6 percent.





Apartment from this, there are about 12 percent HSC equivalent and 11 percent SSC and less educated MPs. Except for businessmen, lawyers and politicians, other professions of MPs include teachers, doctors, farmers, retired government and military officials, housewives, consultants etc.





The TIB report further said that the average attendance of MPs in the first five sessions of the eleventh Parliament was 233 working days (6 percent of the total members). The average attendance of male members was 22 percent, while the average attendance of female members was 85 percent.







On the other hand, the Prime Minister was present in 92 percent of the working days at the Parliament session. The leader of the opposition was present in 48 percent of the working days.





