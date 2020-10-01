President, PM greet Buddhist community



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday greeted all concerned on the occasion of the 'Kathin Chibar Dan', a religious festival of the Buddhist community and 'Shubho Probarona Purnima', the second largest festival of the Buddhists.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages conveying greetings to the members of the Buddhist community, reports BSS.





In his message, the President described Bangladesh as a country of communal harmony and urged the people of all communities to play their respective roles to expedite the pace of national development and progress.





In her message, the Prime Minister hoped that the nation will be imbued with the ideology of Gautam Buddha to establish a 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.They wished all programmes of festivals a success.







