Educational institutions to remain closed



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni has said the government has decided to extend the closure of educational institutions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as there is no improvement in corona pandemic.





She said, "The leave is being extended considering the current situation. We must extend the closure. The date will be announced later," Dipu Moni said during an online interaction with journalists on Wednesday.







All educational institutions have remained closed since March 17 amid surging virus cases and deaths. The closure has been extended in phases and the government's officials concerned say the time is not appropriate to open them.





Meanwhile, the government is going to announce a fresh schedule for the long-stalled Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations either on Monday or Tuesday next.





Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, "We've worked out various steps regarding the HSC examinations, and we'll be able to announce our full plan, including the exam schedule, by Monday or Tuesday next."







She said they will reveal their detailed plans about the extent of the exams and their method.





The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on April 1, but the government was forced to postpone it on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Replaying to a question, Dipu Moni said they all have the preparations, including preparing questions, for the HSC exams as those were postponed at the last stage.







The students will have four weeks to prepare for the exams, she added.





