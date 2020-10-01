Construction of new drainage system underway in Srinagar



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city is witnessing significant development and taking the initiatives ahead the local government has started work on a new drainage project, which is funded by the World Bank, to strengthen urban flood management infrastructure in various flood-prone areas of the city.





The project, which has been sanctioned Rs 134 crore, was assigned to the J-K ERA (Economic Reconstruction Agency) and is based on scientific inputs given by concerned stakeholders for the construction of a comprehensive stormwater drainage project, reports ANI.





According to Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer of the J-K ERA in Kashmir, the scheme was brought about to prevent flooding in low-lying areas of Srinagar, the news agency reported.





"We have been facing a drainage problem for several years. In 2014, there were massive flood-like situations in low-lying areas of Srinagar and many people were badly affected. This advanced drainage system will prevent such problems from happening again," Rasheed told ANI.





The projects comprises of construction of four large drainage schemes spread out across Srinagar over 80 kilometers.Locals have appreciated the initiative taken by the government.







