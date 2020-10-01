Bangladesh to mourn Kuwait's Emir Sabah's death today



Bangladesh will observe a day of mourning to honour Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Cabinet Division made the announcement on Wednesday, describing the Kuwaiti ruler as a "true friend" of Bangladesh.







The national flag will be at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, and Bangladesh missions abroad today.Special prayers will also be held at mosques and other places of worship.The Kuwaiti emir breathed his last on Tuesday at a hospital in the United States at the age of 91 while undergoing treatment.





President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sabah.They remembered the role he played for the wellbeing of the Bangladeshi migrant workers in the oil-producing Gulf state.







Leave Your Comments