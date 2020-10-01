Bangladesh requests India to reopen road communication

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das made a farewell call on Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday. -HCI



The road communication between Bangladesh and India has been closed for last several months due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh government has requested India to reopen road communication between the two countries.





Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen placed this request to Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das on Wednesday when Riva Ganguly Das visited Dr. AK Abdul Momen making a farewell call.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen said that the people of both India and Bangladesh will be able to travel to each other's country if road communication is restored. Dr. AK Abdul Momen also requested the Indian government to open the 2 kilometers long Independent Road along the Bangladesh-India border at Mujibnagar. He said, "Tourists will be able to visit the historical sites of Mujibnagar if the Independent Road is opened up."





Dr. AK Abdul Momen laid emphasis on the timely completion of different projects being implemented under the line of credit of India.



