Global Covid-19 caseload exceeds 33.8mln









The confirmed Covid-19 cases exceeded 33.8 million globally as of Thursday morning, according to latest tally of Johns Hopkins University.





Meanwhile, the coronavirus has contributed to the deaths of one million people worldwide, just short of 10 months since the first confirmed death, in China in January.





The fatalities from the Covid-19 reached 1,012,841.





Besides, more than 23.5 million recoveries have been recorded globally.





World's highest death toll in US





With 206,888 deaths, the US has lost the largest number of lives to the virus.





The US has also recorded more than seven million cases, about a fifth of the world's total, reports BBC.





Following a second rise in cases in July, numbers fell back in August, but appear to be on the rise again.





The number of daily tests continues to rise, with more than one million carried out several times since 19 September, according to the data-collecting Covid Tracking Project.





Hospital admissions and deaths have declined however, with the seven-day average death toll remaining below 1,000 most days in September.





Where are cases and deaths rising?





A number of regions have seen new coronavirus cases rise over the last few months, with India driving numbers in Asia.





The official number of confirmed infections in India has passed six million, the second-highest in the world after the US.





The virus appears to be spreading much faster in India than elsewhere, although numbers seem to be falling again after peaking at more than 90,000 cases a day earlier in September.





The government has continued to lift restrictions to try to boost the economy, and it has also increased testing to about a million a day.





India has maintained a relatively low death rate, however, given the size of its population.





Latin America, Brazil has the highest number of deaths, with more than 140,000 so far.





It has also recorded almost 4.8 million cases, the third highest in the world.





In the Middle East, Iran has been badly affected by the virus, and in the past week has confirmed its highest number of new cases since early June.





Neighbouring Iraq has seen a steady rise in cases.





Cases are also continuing to rise in Indonesia and the country has recorded more than 10,000 deaths - the highest number in South East Asia.





Africa has recorded more than 1.4 million confirmed cases, although the true extent of the pandemic in the continent is not known.





Testing rates are reported to be low, which could distort official estimates. South Africa and Egypt have seen the largest recorded outbreaks so far on the continent, reports BBC.





Coronavirus cases rising again in Europe





Several European countries are recording a second rise in the number of daily cases.





A number of European countries have re-imposed lockdowns and other restrictions in their worst-affected regions, and there have been fresh appeals for people to wear face coverings and follow social distancing rules.





Coronavirus in Bangladesh





Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus tally reached 363,479 on Wednesday after the health authorities recorded 1,436 new cases in the past 24 hours until morning.





Thirty-two new deaths were also recorded, pushing up the fatalities to 5,251.





The mortality rate in Bangladesh is still 1.44 percent while the recovery rate increased marginally to 75.79 percent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





During the last 24 hours, 1,789 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 275,487.





Currently, there are 82,741 active cases in the country.

Leave Your Comments