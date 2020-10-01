Closure of educational institutions extended again until Oct 31









The government has again extended the closure of educational institutions until October 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





M A Khayer, public relations officer of the Education Ministry confirmed the matter on Thursday.





The government on Wednesday decided to extend the closure of educational institutions to prevent the spread of the virus.





“The leave is being extended considering the current situation. We must extend the closure. The date will be announced later,” Education Minister Dipu Moni said during an online interaction with reporters on Wednesday.





All educational institutions were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure has been extended in phases and the government’s officials concerned say the time is not appropriate to open them.

Leave Your Comments