Indictment hearing against Prothom Alo editor, 9 others over Rahat’s death Oct 13









A Dhaka court today set October 13 to hold hearing on charge framing in a case lodged over the death of Dhaka

Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar Rahat, against 10 people including the editor of daily Prothom Alo Motiur Rahman.





Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh set the date today after taking the probe report into cognizance, defence counsel Prashant Kumar Karmakar told BSS.





On September 20, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim transferred the case as it got ready to hold trial.





The other nine accused are- Editor of Kishor Alo, a publication of the Prothom Alo, Anisul Hoque, Prothom Alo senior sub-editor Mohitul Alam, head of event and activation Kabir Bakul, executives Shah Paran Tushar and

Shuvashish Pramanik and Jasim Uddin, Mosharraf Hossain, Sujon and Kamrul Hawlader, who were in charge of providing electricity supply for the function.





On September 3, the court granted bail to Anisul Hoque, Mohitul Alam, Kabir Bakul, Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik in the case. It came up with the order as the accused surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail in the case.





The court had come up with that order a day after it directed the authorities concerned to attach the properties of those five accused.





Ninth grader Naimul Abrar Rahat died after being electrocuted behind the stage at an event organised by the Kishor Alo, a publication of the Prothom Alo, at Dhaka Residential Model College ground on November 1, 2019.





On November 6, 2019, Naimul’s father Mojibur Rahman filed the case with the court in this connection.





