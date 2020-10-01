Bangladesh reports 1,508 new virus cases, 21 deaths in a day









Bangladesh has posted 1,508 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally to 364,987.





The death toll jumped to 5,272 after 21 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said.





The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,591 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 277,078.





A total of 11,420 samples were tested at 106 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 13.20 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.





