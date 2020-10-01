Rural road maintenance program starts in Sarail

The month-long program titled the ‘Rural Road Maintenance Month October-2020’ with the theme ‘Mujib Borsher Ongikar, Sarak Hobe Sangskar’ has started in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The program started with the repair of Sarail-Aruail road in the upazila at 11:30 on Thursday.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Vice Chairman Rokeya Begum, Upazila Engineer Nilufar Yeasmin, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Kalikachchha UP Chairman Sharafat Ali, Upazila Surveyor Osman Gani were present on the occasion, among others.

Upazila Engineer Nilufar Yeasmin said, “October has been announced as the rural road maintenance month marking the Mujib Borsho. Under Sarail upazila LGED, the maintenance of selected roads in nine unions of the upazila by nine female laborers has started.”

