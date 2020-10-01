Body of newborn found in canal

The body of a newborn has been recovered from a canal in Shaistaganj of Habiganj.

Locals said a group of boys were playing cricket in the field of the primary section of Shaistaganj Islamic Academy and High School at Kutuberchak village in the upazila on Thursday afternoon. At one stage, the ball fell into Zia’s canal. When a boy went to fetch the ball, he saw the body in the canal.

Confirming the matter, Mohammad Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Shaistaganj Police Station said, “The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem.”

The identity of the newborn has not been confirmed yet, he added.

(Kamruzzaman Al Riyadh Shaistaganj, Habiganj)

