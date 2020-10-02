Published:  12:00 AM, 02 October 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe
 
"Once, I was talking to my colleague about how I was feeling burnt out- he said to me, 'You've been here for 2 years, I've been here for almost 20; you get used to it.' I just couldn't wrap my mind around that; I was living in Singapore at the time and didn't want to just get used to life. I knew that if I didn't do something different now, I'd never be able to.

So I took a 2 month sabbatical from work and travelled to Europe with a friend. Soon after, I took my first solo trip to Spiti- during my last few days there, I remember lying on the roof just looking up at the Milky Way; millions of stars above me. I wanted to hold on to that magical feeling and decided to dive headfirst into travelling full time- step one, I quit my job.

I knew my parents would be shocked and didn't tell them until after I'd already quit- so they couldn't talk me out of it! My parents were skeptical and rightly so- I had a big student loan and no concrete plan. Maybe I looked more confident than I felt, because they eventually trusted my decision. I knew it wasn't going to be financially easy, and borrowing money from my folks wasn't an option.

I moved to Delhi, began saving up and freelanced. But something still felt off; maybe it was the stark contrast between the clear Spiti skies and Delhi's traffic. I realised that I could do my freelance work from anywhere- I didn't need a home; I had the world!

Initially when I'd just started travel blogging, I remember someone actually said that my dad must be so rich for me to afford this. But they don't know what happens behind the scenes- it's a lot of sleepless nights and hustling. I'm financially independent- I've written a book which became a national bestseller, worked with brands, freelanced, blogged about my journey and even paid off my student loans!

Humans of Bombay, Fb


