BTS to drop new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' in November





BTS treated BTS ARMY on Sunday with major album news by revealing the name as well as when it will drop. Ahead of BTS' Tonight Show residency this week, the K-pop act has announced a new album titled BE (Deluxe Edition), due out November 20th. The album was announced in a tweet from the band, which leads fans to an app called 'Weverse', which contains a press release about the new album. According to the 'Weverse' update by BTS' management Big Hit Entertainment, 'BE' contains the most "BTS-esque" music yet while their latest story begins by declaring that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on." The message goes on to say that BTS have had "direct involvement" in the album's concept, composition and design.



