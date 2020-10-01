Amitabh reveals he is a pledged organ donor





Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself sporting a green ribbon on his suit and revealed that he has pledged to donate his organs. He shared a happy picture of himself on social media along with the reason behind him sporting the green ribbon.Sharing the picture on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, "T 3675 - I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!"He wrote in another tweet, "T 3674/5 - ... in fulfillment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honor for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know .."The 77-year-old had shared on his blog on Monday night about shooting a Karamveer special episode for the quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The picture seems to be from the same episode where he sported the green ribbon. Talking about its significance, he had written, "the green ribbon is the acceptance of the fact that we are organ donors .. and if there be no money's left with harry and sally .. then the desire to overcome becomes excitable."





