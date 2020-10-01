Jannat to do an item number of 'Birotto'

Misty Jannat



The producer wants Misty Jannat for the item song of the new movie 'Birotto'. But she did not agree to it. However, if the heroine is made female lead artiste in another film, then she will agree to do the item number.







The producer agreed to that. As such, the actress will be seen in the item song of the movie 'Birotto' directed by Saidul Islam Rana. She has also signed a contract with producer Ranjan Dutt for another new film. Misty Jannat told the media, "I didn't just want to get restricted to item songs. I wanted to be involved as a heroine. I was also offered a role in 'Birotto'. But the main story revolves around Nipun. So I refused the second character. Besides, I have said that if I am signed up for a new film, then I will be doing the item number. According to that after listening to the story, I signed a new film."





Nipun, Emon and Salwa have acted in the movie 'Birotto'. The item song that will be performed by Misty Jannat is sung by Ankita, the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Champion' of Zee Bangla. She is singing in Bangladeshi cinema for the first time through this film.It is known that the recording of the song will be on October 3. It will be shot in Faridpur from October 4.

