Farooque diagnosed with Tuberculosis

Farooque



Prominent actor, politician, and Member of Parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque has been diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, reports UNB.





"The doctors here have found that it's TB (Tuberculosis). I've been taking treatment under four specialist doctors and they will observe me for four weeks," the National Award-winning actor shared his condition with media on Tuesday.Assuring that his condition is improving, the eminent actor said: "I'm feeling much better than before and expecting to return as soon as possible after my recovery. Please keep me in prayers."







Farooque has been feeling unwell and was admitted to the United Hospital and Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. He was taken to Singapore on Sep 13 on a special flight after doctors in Bangladesh could not identify his disease. He was tested negative for Covid-19 as well.





He is accompanied by his wife FarhanaFarooque in Singapore but both of them were required and asked to be quarantined for two weeks. "This has been the longest we haven't been together in years but relieved that now the quarantine period is over," the actor said.

