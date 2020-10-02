Bhabna' new movie 'Lal Moroger Jhuti'

Actor Ashna Habib Bhabna has signed up for Nurul Alam Atique's movie 'Lal Moroger Jhuti.' According to the press release, the production house has confirmed that the shooting will take place next month.





The liberation war-based movie will showcase Bhabna in a completely different look. The actor who has been seen prominently in television dramas will be seen again in the silver screen after her debut movie 'Voyonkor Sundor.' In 'Lal Moroger Jhuti,' Bhabna's character is called 'Padma' and her co-actor in the movie will be none other than a rooster. Bhabna will shoot her scenes in Mymensingh from October 4. This is the first time that the actor is collaborating with director Nurul Alam Atique in a movie.









