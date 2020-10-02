Shakib off to USA again



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has departed Dhaka for USA to meet his wife and children, a BCB source confirmed. Shakib who returned to home on September 2 has left Dhaka at 3.45 am today on a Qatar Airways flight.





Shakib's ban is scheduled to be lifted on October 29, opening up a window for him to play International cricket once again. He came to Bangladesh keeping Sri Lanka Test series in mind. As Sri Lanka tour was postponed and he won't be allowed to play the Lankan Premier League (LPL), Shakib has decided to return to USA.





Earlier, Shakib trained at the BKSP for 25 days where he was trained under the guidance by two of his childhood coaches Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.





The southpaw was banned for two years, one year of it suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League.







Earlier, The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon recently announced that Shakib Al Hasan and other Bangladeshi players won't be allowed to play the Lankan Premier League (LPL) as the players would have to take part in the country's domestic cricket.





The announcement came shortly after Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series was postponed following the indifference over quarantine period issue between the two boards.



The Bangladesh top all-rounder was set to go under the hammer for the LPL auction. Apart from him, some other Bangladeshi players were also set to be a part of the league even though Sri Lanka is still in dilemma over the league.





But if the league is held, BCB boss doesn't see any possibility of any Bangladesh players' involvement in the foreign league. The BCB president earlier said Shakib could start play immediately after his ban ends and he also made it clear that the ace all-rounder could join the Bangladesh national team to play the Test series against Sri Lanka.





Since the series is now postponed, BCB is chalking out the plan to start the domestic league in the country as Bangladesh national team and Bangladesh U-19 national team has resumed bio-secure residential training camp on Thursday. Papon however indicated that Shakib would have to play the domestic league instead of LPL. But Shakib chose USA return rather than domestic cricket.







According to Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, the 33-year-old Shakib had return to Dhaka on September 2 in a bid to prepare for his return to international cricket. Shakib was in sublime form before the ban, amassing 606 runs in the 2019 World Cup in the UK last year.





He has featured in 56 Tests, claiming 210 wickets and scoring 3862 runs. In the limited overs format, Shakib has 6323 runs and 260 wickets from 206 ODIs and while accumulating 5777 runs and 92 wickets in T20Is.Shakib left for the USA in March to be with his wife who was then expecting a baby. The couple welcomed their second daughter in April.





