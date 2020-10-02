Tigers set to back in action today

Bangladesh cricket team during practice session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. -BCB



Bangladesh cricketers are all set to return to action after six-month with a 2-day practice match today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.





The last match of Bangladesh cricketers was played on March 17 in the first round match of Dhaka Premier League 2019-20 season.







With the deadly coronavirus began to spread across the country, cricket in Bangladesh was shut down indefinitely.

However the cricketers' long wait is over as after nearly six-month gap Tigers will battle again with bat and ball today.

The match will start at 9.30 am in Mirpur. The cricketers in the preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka tour will take part in the warm-up match.





With Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour for a three-match Test series was postponed, cricketers are now preparing ahead of domestic cricket league. They will split into two teams to play the warm-up matches as a part of preparation.





Meanwhile, all of the cricketers and support staff returned negative in the recent COVID-19 test, conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Players like Saif Hassan, Abu Jayed Rahi became positive in earlier tests. Rahi who tested negative in latest corona report, went back his hometown Sylhet on Thursday as he will miss the first two-day practice match.







"The good news is that we tested a total of 105 people including players, support staff and the staff of hotel Sonargaon where cricketers will stay in a biosecure bubble," BCB sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said on Thursday.





"The results of all returned negative. This means that now all the cricketers, coaches, supporting staff and hotel staff of the national team are free from COVID-19. Everyone will be able to join the practice and do what they are advised to do."





Debashish Chowdhury further said that they got the result of the Corona Test on Wednesday night. So the cricketers were also informed in due time.





After being confirmed about the result, the cricketers checked-in at the hotel on Thursday morning and started their practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The BCB also conducted a corona test of the Under-19 players and support staff as they are set to begin a practice session at the BKSP.





Giving good news about the young cricketers, the BCB sports physician said that the results of all the samples of Under-19 were negative which means there is no obstacle to start the activities of young Tigers too.





The practice of the Bangladesh national team has started on Thursday. This practice session will continue till October 15. The cricketers will play another two-day warm-up match on October 5-6 and a three-day warm-up match on October 13-15.



