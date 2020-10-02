RAKUB to introduce online banking in all 383 branches by December

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressing a bilateral meeting between the RAKUB and LCL held at its boardroom on Wednesday. -BSS



Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), as part of its implementation of core banking solution (CBS), has set a target to introduce online banking activities in all its 383 branches by this year-end.





The state-owned specialized commercial bank has already launched online banking in 203 branches and the rest are expected to by December next, RAKUB sources said.





Once the online banking is introduced, all the clients under the jurisdiction of RAKUB's 383 branches can avail various modern online banking services like mobile banking, SMS banking, ATM, RTGS and agent banking in both rural and urban areas. To this end, the bank has signed an agreement with Leads Corporation Limited (LCL) earlier that created scopes of entering it to the online banking era in rural areas.







This was revealed in a bilateral meeting between the RAKUB and LCL held at its boardroom on Wednesday reviewing the CBS implementation process under the time bound action plan. RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal attended and addressed the meeting as chief guest with Managing Director AKM Sajedur Rahman in the chair. Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Idrish and General Manager Ruhul Amin, LCL Chief Operating Officer Rana Sohel and CBS Advisory Committee Members Prof Mamunur Rashid Rashid Talukder were present at the meeting.





