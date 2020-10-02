'Govt working to achieve self-sufficiency in fertilizer production'

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday said the government is working to achieve self-sufficiency in fertilizer production by reducing import dependence.





"World-class fertilizer factories are being set up to increase the country's fertilizer production capacity by setting up environment-friendly high-tech and energy-efficient fertilizer factories," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed fertilizer buffer godown at Arajigaighat in Boda upazila of Panchagarh, reports BSS.





Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Member of Parliament for Panchagarh-1 constituency Md Mazaharul Haque Prodhan and Chairman of Panchagarh District Council Md Anwar Sadat Samrat were present as special guests. Panchagarh District Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin presided over the function.





Humayun said the government is working to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers across the country for achieving food security in the Corona situation. "At present, the country needs to meet at least 60 to 70 percent of the demand of at least 2.5 million tons of urea fertilizer annually by importing from abroad.







The imported fertilizers are supplied to the farmers through dealers in remote areas of the country through 25 buffer warehouses of BADC located in different districts of the country," he added. He said an additional 25 lakh tons of urea fertilizer is being stored to ensure safe storage. Construction of 13 buffer godowns in different districts of the country is progressing fast with a view to improve proper management, storage and supply of fertilizers, he added.

