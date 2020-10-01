Prof Dr Md Ali Noor New Pro-VC of BUBT

Teachers, officials and staff of BUBT greeting the newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Ali Noor on Thursday. -AA



The newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Ali Noorjoined Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) on Thursday. He has long illustrious teaching experiencesin different universities. According to Private University Act 2010, Section32 (1), with approval of the President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid, and Chancellor of the universities Ministry of Education recently appointed him for four years. Before joining as the Pro-Vice Chancellor,Dr. Md. Ali Noor was the Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Jagannath University.He graduated From the University of Dhaka in B. Com. (Hons.) in Accounting in 1990. He attained Master degree in 1991 and after that obtained Ph.D with Credit Risk Management of Financial Institutions of Bangladesh. He was the Advisor of many organizations and a number of significance Journals published his research articles on banking and finance.



