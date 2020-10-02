Atiqul inaugurates drive to remove overhead cables

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam inaugurated a drive to remove illegal overhead cables in the capital's Gulshan area on Thursday. -Mostafizur Rahman



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam inaugurated a drive to remove illegal overhead cables in the capital's Gulshan area on Thursday.





The drive started with the removal of overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue, said a press release.





While inaugurating the drive, the DNCC mayor said, "The tangled overhead cables are still the same as they were 10 years ago. But this city cannot be allowed to continue like this. It seems that these hanging cables are the real image of Dhaka. Look at the five star hotel on one side of this place, the tangled wires on the other side. None of us wants to see this image of Dhaka. I had promised before Eid that all tangled overhead cables will be removed from October 1."





"We have met seven times with the Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN), Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) and held a series of meetings with everyone to resolve the issue," he added. Mayor Atiqul also added, "One thing I would like to say is that whenever we have a meeting with NTTN, ISPAB, COAB, whenever we start a meeting, it seems like everyone has animosity towards the other. ISPAB blames NTTN, NTTN blames COAB."







The mayor expressed concern that if the cables are pulled down off the whole of Dhaka city in a day, then the city will collapse. "Our children will not study. I believe that the way we are conducting the operation, we will try to bring down the wires in the entire area of DNCC within the next one year. We have to get it down," he said.





DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Selim Reza, Secretary Mozammel Haque, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Amirul Islam, COAB President SM Anwar Kabir, ISPAB President Mohammad Aminul Hakim among others were present during the drive.





