Yaba: A deathtrap for the youth





Various media outlets are publishing news about the deadly yaba every day. I was reading such news that day and after reading the news I was surprised to know that the price of each yaba tablet is Tk.300. A few days ago, various media reported that a fishing trawler with yaba tablets worth Tk 40 crore was seized.







This makes it very clear at what rate the destructive yaba is spreading across the country. Millions of people in the country today are trapped in the deadly yaba trap. The number of yaba consumers is increasing at a significant rate day by day. Thus thousands of crores of money are being wasted behind the deadly yaba. The prohibited yaba has become so widespread in the country that it is now booming in rural areas beyond the towns.





If we talk about yaba, a much-talked issue about drug of our time, we have to go back to the story of the World War-ii. The then Chancellor of Germany, Adolf Hitler, wanted a chemical that would not make his soldiers tired easily. His idea was to keep the troops engaged in the battlefield day and night. Under his guidance, the country's scientists were able to study and prepare a substance called methyl amphetamine, which enables soldiers to fight without sleep for long periods of time.





Yaba later emerged as a new drug by adding caffeine to methyl amphetamines. But in Thailand, at one time, people used yaba as medicine. Especially long distance bound vehicle drivers used to consume certain amount of yaba so that they would not get tired while driving at night. For this reason, yaba was not banned in that country at that time. The drug later had a negative effect on yaba users at one time and resulted in major road accidents due to unbalanced driving by them. Because of this, yaba was banned there.





Yaba appeared in our Bangladesh in the late 90s. At present, at the beginning of the 21st century, the first yaba started coming to Bangladesh from Myanmar through the Teknaf border. There are many small and large yaba factories in Myanmar.





The youth of our country are basically using this yaba as one of the intoxicants. Although yaba was initially known as a sexually stimulating tablet, its severe side effects could easily be guessed within a few days. As a result of regular consumption of yaba, people suffer from various diseases such as permanent loss of sexual ability, bleeding in the brain, insomnia, loss of appetite and brain disorders. People do not hesitate to engage in heinous acts like murder due to memory loss and instability problems. Yaba is also a cause of lung tumors and cancers, including heart attacks and kidney failure.





Our youngsters are getting addicted to yaba day by day due to its effect on temporary stimulation or creation of temporary energy. A considerable part of the young community is entering the world of yaba addiction and is pushing their lives towards certain destruction. Statistics show that 88 percent of yaba users in Bangladesh are less than 40 years of age and 55 percent of drug addicts are between 22 and 29 years of age.





Due to the degradation of moral, social and religious values, the young society is going astray and falling into the trap of yaba. Moreover, the frustration caused by unemployment and the lack of family ties are also responsible for this. Because the parents of the family do not take care of the children, at the age when they are supposed to be busy with their college studies, the children are getting lost in the company of the yaba consumers and yaba traders. Unable to cope with the pressures of family strife or financial hardship, many are involved in the business, including yaba consuming.





Many influential people in the society are controlling the yaba business through strong syndicates by capitalizing on political identity. With the easy availability of yaba, they can easily entrap school, college and university-going students. Students of educational institutions, especially college and university-going boys and girls, have the opportunity to interact freely and have a love affair. Due to misunderstanding at their immature ages, sometimes their love is interrupted. Extreme frustration begins between them in the separation of love. This frustration is slowly leading them to other drugs, including yaba.







The youth are getting involved in various criminal activities to provide money for yaba tablets. Many times we see that most of the people who are involved in various kinds of misdeeds like theft, robbery, snatching, kidnapping, rape etc. are yaba consumers. Therefore, in order to protect the young community of the country from the consumption of drugs like yaba, it is imperative to increase awareness in all circles from now on.





The time has come to rethink every aspect, from the individual to the family, society and the state, to prevent the spread of the deadly drug yaba. The most important role in this case can be played by the law enforcement agencies. As yaba enters our country from Myanmar through the Teknaf border, patrolling in those border areas needs to be strengthened. And since yaba is spread all over Bangladesh through Cox's Bazar, the government needs to take all necessary measures considering Cox's Bazar as an important point to prevent yaba. The departments working for controlling narcotics need to play a more active role. Since men as well as women are involved in this business, it would not be right to keep anyone, men-women, powerful ones or political leaders free from suspicion.





The country's railway stations, hotels, restaurants and clubs, which are considered as hotspots for yaba consumption and business, should be monitored strictly and yaba workers and traders should be identified and brought under severe punishment. Yaba traders are not reluctant now to carry yaba packets in their stomachs from one district to another as the profit margin of yaba business is unimaginably high. News of the death of a yaba trader for carrying a number of packets of yaba in his stomach at risk has recently been published in various media.





As the youth community is becoming more addicted to yaba, senior citizens including parents and teachers need to come forward in this regard. Instead of being harsh on children, they need to be counseled by explaining the evils of yaba. Various programs related to the pitfalls of drugs or yaba can be organized in educational institutions. Our government must take all necessary steps to stop the smuggling of yaba through negotiations with the Myanmar government. There are many drug rehabilitation centers in the country at present.













The writer teaches English at Ishakha International University.

