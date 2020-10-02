Mahatma Gandhi





Today is the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji's lifestyle was so much unassuming and simple-hearted hence his life touched the length and breadth of undivided India upon all sections of citizens.







In Bangladesh, Mahatma Gandhi's influence is being felt in Noakhali which falls on the way towards Chattogram. My elite online readers might feel why I am speaking about Noakhali. This is because from October to November 1946, during the menacing Noakhali riot, the way Mahatma Gandhi rendered his remarkable and prolific relief work has been enshrined in the pages of the history of undivided India and also taught deeply in the BA (Hons) history courses in Indian Universities as well as that of Dhaka Universities plus some other academic institutions of Bangladesh.







Despite being an erudite person Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was very close to the hearts of the masses. To the poor and downtrodden sections of societies, he was just like their guardian. He was close to Nobel Laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore with whom he had a deep exchange of diverse ideas which were relevant for the development of Independent India.



Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in modern times





In order to judge the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in modern times, it is my earnest feeling that this pious soul is still deeply relevant in our political and social culture. As this writer hail from the Indian city of Kolkata so it is my heartfelt feelings that what Mahatma Gandhi felt during the days of undivided India's freedom struggle is hardly followed in modern India's social and political culture.







In the same manner, in Bangladesh, the noble legacies of Mahatma Gandhi are deeply felt in that country too likes that of neighboring India. Mahatma Gandhi was born in the year 1869 on October 2 at Porbandar, a coastal town on the Kathiawar Peninsula, in undivided India. Now it falls under the Independent Indian state of Gujarat. It was despite caste prejudice young Mohandas with the blessings of parents and elderly siblings left for England in the year 1888.







After completing his education in England, Mahatma Gandhi went straight to South Africa to file a case on behalf of his client. After arriving in South Africa young Mohandas became involved in India's nationalist movement. From there and later on, returning to undivided India Mohandas Karamchand developed a taste for nationalism. In order to fight for India's freedom, Gandhiji had to be incinerated several times by the terrorizing colonial rulers.







His mission in life was in the process of post Independence movement entire citizens of the country should develop a feeling of patriotism and nationalism. All of us should nudge forward to help others in times of their distress. None of us should inflict injuries upon the poor and downtrodden sections of the Indian populace.







Now standing in the midst of the 21st century the way we evince the societal set up of India and to some extent in Bangladesh we dearly relevance of Mahatma Gandhi is deeply relevant. His clarion call for Ahimsa still dates strikes our mind and heart. This indicates glaringly that whomsoever whether in India and Bangladesh achieves success in any academic and professional disciplines should be deeply appreciated instead of expressing vices upon opponents. Overall our minds should pure and transparent.







In India, we always evince with utter dismay that if there is any sort of altercation with any opponent person there is every possibility of turning the above into a maverick incident. This is very shocking which should be avoided at all. This was why Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi advised the citizens of undivided India not to lose temper all of a sudden rather we should have such a temper within us that it should be a full-fledged melting pot.







Are we following his Ahimsa theory in modern times? In order to be more specific, it slides down to a fully negative posture. Though the world has advanced in many ways in the real sense of the term we evince sorrowfully peace is yet to be part and parcel of our lives. There should not be any violence in any part of the globe. That is why Mahatma Gandhi's theory of non-violence is still date rated as extremely relevant.



Mahatma Gandhi's relations with Rabindranath Tagore





Relations between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and poet Rabindranath Tagore began through writing which dates back to the year 1915. They maintained pleasant relations with each other despite minor differences of opinion which continued till the last breath of Rabindranath Tagore in this eternity way back in the year 1941 on August 7. Despite the differences of opinion between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore relations were extremely pleasant.





There might be common curiosity among my elite online readers of India and Bangladesh that how Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was conferred upon the title of 'Mahatma'. It was in the year 1915 when Mahatma Gandhi along with his wife Kasturba met Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore for the first time at Shantiniketan, Gurudev by noticing his simplicity and his down to earth temperament conferred upon him the title of ' Mahatma' which indicates a pious soul of the highest order. Since then onwards the name 'Mahatma' has become a household word to the Indians as well as in the mind of global residents. Intellectually there was a misunderstanding between Tagore and Gandhi but were closer and cordial with each other.







Rabindranath Tagore has once said ' It was Gandhiji's call to the masses like the clarion call Ahimsa paved the way for secular and peace-loving new India who can ably compete with other countries of the globe'. However, Tagore criticized Gandhiji's concept of Charka but still, they had deep intimacy with each other. It was also on May 20, 1932, when Gandhiji went on fast during imprisonment at Yarwada Jail it was Rabindranath Tagore motivated him to break his fast by handing over him a glass of juice which Mahatma gracefully accepted. Rabindra Nath Tagore also greatly supported Gandhiji's untouchability abolition movement.







A compilation was published by the name 'Mahatma and the poet - Letters and debates between Gandhi and Tagore - from the year 1915-1941 which has become a historical till date in the midst of modern decades. From the opposite side, Gandhiji was deeply respectful towards Tagore on many issues. Among all the issues I discovered from historical Data once Viswabharati University was in the midst of acute financial crunches. On coming to know about these pathetic situations Gandhi was so sympathetic and considerate towards Tagore he collected a huge amount of donations from his closest sources which was of great benefit to the later.



Books written by Mahatma Gandhi





It is a pity to learn for an Indian national like me that there are quite a good number of modern generations that Mahatma Gandhi apart from being a reputed public figure was also a prolific writer. Among all the books written by him contains special messages for the upliftment of Indian and the global masses. Thus names of some of the memorable books written by Mahatma Gandhi are stated as follow: My experiments with Truth, Indian Home Rule, Words of Gandhi, The essential Gandhi, All men are brothers, Selected political writings, Pathway to God, The collected works of Mahatma Gandhi, Satyagraha in South Africa, Mind of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagwat Gita according to Gandhi, Truth is God and Constructive Program.



Study of Mahatma Gandhi in Bangladesh





Mahatma Gandhi is no doubt popular in Bangladesh. This is because of his humanitarian services towards the victims of the 1946 Noakhali riots. It was on account of his services during those gruesome periods people of Noakhali till date could not forget Gandhiji from the threshold of memories. I can tell you some of the scholars of Bangladesh like Late Professor Anisuzzaman, Dr. Syed Anwar Hosain, Dr. Abu Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Dr. Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Dr. Milton Kumar Dev, Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, etc various other eminent academicians of that country who are well versed in ideals and philosophies of Gandhiji.







Is the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi still utilized for India's and Bangladesh's social development?







It is a matter of deep-rooted debate whether the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi is still deeply admired and accepted for Indian and Bangladesh's social development. Like every year this year too Mahatma's birth anniversary will be celebrated amidst flying colors and gaiety but I do have grave doubts that how far we can inherit his noble messages which need deep-rooted introspection. I am sure Indian and Bangladesh scholars will agree to this point.





Though there are many Indians who vehemently criticize him there should be more profound research about Gandhiji is deeply inevitable. The way situations in India are prevailing nowadays legacies of Gandhi should be given topmost priorities.







Summing up the above views one point will surmise our minds that enter Indians need to reshuffle our mind keeping in mind Mahatma Gandhiji's noble thoughts like Ahimsa, Swaraj, and anti-untouchable concepts to spread among Indian masses which is equally applicable among the nationals of Bangladesh. Hence the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be ignored at all in modern times.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata.

