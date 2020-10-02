Schizophrenic trend of marketing





Schizophrenic trend in marketing means abnormally aggressive market behavior. Schizophrenic marketing trend is noticed among the world biggest tech giants- Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook. These companies have been trying to devour their small competitors. Whenever any rising business appears to emulate them, they offer just desperately to purchase them. Schizophrenic trend of such corporate giants have resulted in the failure of small and medium businesses of the world as well.







While small and medium business can ensure jobs for billions of people, few corporate bodies capture huge market share and obstruct the way. In Bangladesh, we also see the growth of large group of industries that become threat to SME (Small and Medium Businesses). When large group of industries have started to sell daily grocery items like rice, lentil, sugar, salt under their own brand, small groceries existence fell under threat. Is it not Schizophrenic trend to devour growth of small businesses by large fews?





These global corporate giants have also started intervention into global politics, many said. When few group of industries lead a nation, they naturally become ambitious to lead politics in any country. Gmail questioned the existence of Yahoo, Facebook kicked out Skype from competition, Google made MSN and many other corner. So, the largest one cannot tolerate the existence of another large, let alone small one. In smart phone market i-Phone is on the way to capture the market share of SAMSUNG, OPPO,VIVO and Huaweii mobile set. When the gradual price reduction will match with increasing disposable income of global middle class, i-phone may cause all other mobile set just vanish just like magic one day from the market.



Schizophrenic growth of business is also seen for the evolution of an industry. Music industry, for example, had started with audio songs. Then came cassette player which got popularized. Later cassette players were replaced by CD and DVD players which were a paradigm shift since song became something to be worthy to watch rather than mere listening. CD and DVD also became obsolete at one point of time to give vent to new concept of corporate giants like NETFLIX. NETFLIX promoted the idea of listening music from internet instead of maintaining CD or DVD. So, entire music industry has lastly been captured by corporate giants like NETFLIX and few others.







However, NETFLIX authority opined that prior to their existence music industry was already occupied by tech giants like YOUTUBE. To capture music industry from YOUTUBE they just innovated a new idea or a new business technique which was all to capture whole music industry. Technological corporates like YOUTUBE and NETFLIIX caused joblessness of billions of music CD /DVD sellers of the world. However, we cannot stop the growth of technology but we can stop occupational mind set of corporates by laws and regulations so that micro business and SME business do no loose further ground to corporate giants.





Many think that the growth of online transport service like UBER, Patho threatened the existence of rented car businesses in many senses. Why should people rent a car if it is available just in one phone call through internet search? Others think that instead of blaming corporatebodies which took technological advantage as weapon old businesses should reshape themselves to survive in the market. The concept of popularized taxi cab has been well replaced by app based transport services in cities like Dhaka ,Chittagong and the day is not far away when entire rented car businesses will vanish by the magic of innovative corporate concepts. It may be at least labeled as crazy growth of business, if not schizophrenic growth.



When few owners can capture largest market share of any business, the possibility of job creation or growth of potential business creation stumble. When customers get anything ordering through platform like Evaly or Food Panda, why should they go to local grocery? Many such local groceries already became bankrupt and shut down their businesses. So, innovative business ideas facilitate consumption in one hand but causes unemployment on the other.





So, it has become obligatory for global leaders and policy makers to create a middle way by which innovation will not be threat for the growth of entrepreneurship. If few corporate houses can control a major market share of any industry, unemployment will never be removed from the world. The Sustainable Development Goal of United Nation INDUSTRY, INNOVATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE (Goal-9) comes conflict with DECENT WORK AND ECONOMIC GROWTH (Goal-8) in one sense. Innovation has been creating corporate monopoly while economic growth depends on more and more job creation through maximum small and medium businesses (SME).



The poultry sector is another rising industry in Bangladesh. Kazi Farm, Golden Harvest Food Ltd and some others dominate almost 25% of poultry sector of Bangladesh and so they are the dominant factor in the decision of pricing as well as market control. But who started poultry farms in Bangladesh first? In 1990s when market economy started to flourish many small farmers began poultry businesses as source of earning. However, poultry business became lucrative when farmers found this segment of agriculture more profitable than other agriculture segment. After planting trees you have to wait ten years for the trees becoming tall enough to cut it down and sell it to market.







Compared to that if you buy chicks, it takes only few months for them to become full grown chicken to be sold in the market. People always care for short term profit than long term. So, poultry sector rose dramatically. But when large poultry investment came into this segment it was no longer a market of illiterate people but a market of those who have always had calculators and financials in their hands. So, poultry became industry from agriculture and agro-marketing based houses snatched the opportunity from plain farmers just like they also snatched the opportunity of dairy and many other sub sector of agriculture.





PRAN Group in consumer food and Unilever in Toiletries are two top TV commercial broadcasters in Bangladesh and growth of any other new brand face thousand of barriers ranging from lack of such huge branding budget to lack of such huge distribution channel. Exclusive control by a single market leader may be a good example of branding success, but an utterly bad example from the perspectives of market discipline. The eccentric investment on TV commercials by companies also means that they are not ready to give natural space to competitors.





Instead of investment on product quality many such corporate houses abnormally invest on TV commercials and branding which may be called schizophrenic trend of marketing in true sense. This schizophrenic business trend is unexpected, if not unpredictable. Business competition is one thing and schizophrenic trend of marketing is another While the former helps in market growth, the latter destroy concept of free market economy.



The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd







