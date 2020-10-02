Bejoy Nicephorus D'Cruze Archbishop of Bangladesh



Bishop Bejoy Nicephorus D'Cruze has been appointed the Archbishop of Dhaka's Metropolitan Archdio-cese. Pope Francis made the appointment, reports Vatican News.Bishop D'Cruze has been serving as Bishop of the Diocese in Sylhet.





The Pope also accepted the resignation of Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, who has been Archbishop of Dhaka since 2011. Bishop Bejoy D'Cruze was born in Tuital in Dhaka's Nawabganj on Feb 9, 1956. He was ordained a priest on Feb 20, 1987. He was superior of the OMI delegation in Bangladesh and professor of the major seminary of Dhaka.





His episcopal ordination was first as the Bishop of Khulna diocese on May 6, 2005.Oblate Bishop D'Cruze was appointed bishop of Sylhet on Jul 8, 2011.





