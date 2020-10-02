Former UNO Wahida released from hospital



Former Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida Khanam who survived a murder attempt at her official residence in Dinajpur has been discharged from the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital after about one month of treatment.





Wahida was discharged from the hospital shortly after 12pm on Thursday. "She has made a good recovery. The brain surgery conducted on her was hundred percent successful. Now she can walk but it'll take one or



two more weeks for her to fully recover. She has no disability anymore," said Dr Mohammad Zahed Hossain, the chief of the Neurotrauma Department at the hospital while briefing reporters on its premises right after her release, reports UNB.





Now, he said, Wahida will be taken to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Mirpur for further treatment. "It'll take nearly another month for her to get back the normal life," Zahed added.





Murder Attempt





Former UNO Wahida and her father, Omar Ali, were seriously injured in the murder attempt by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on September 3 last.





They were initially taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital. Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka and admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.





Ghoraghat OC Withdrawn





Amirul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station, was withdrawn on September 11 for negligence of duty. He was closed nine days after an attack on Wahida Khanam and her father and attached to the district police lines.





Arrest





As of September 12, the law enforcers have arrested eight people, including a suspended government official and the prime suspect in the case filed in connection with the attack.





The arrestees are key suspect Asadul Haque, 35, son of Amzad Hossain of Osmanpur in the upazila, his accomplices Asadul Haque, 35, son of Amzad Hossain, Jahangir Hossain, son of Abul Kalam, Yasin Ali, 30, driver of upazila land office and Arsola Hembram, 38, a cleaner of the Upazila Parishad, Nabirul Islam, Rabiul Islam, a suspended government official and Santu Kumar.





PM's Assurance





Assuring that the culprits will be punished, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on September 9 said a thorough investigation is being carried out to identify the masterminds of the attack on Wahida.





"We've already identified and arrested some culprits. It's also being investigated to find out who else was behind it or who patronised them to carry out the attack. It's being investigated thoroughly. There's no shortfall in the investigation process and won't be either," she said replying to a supplementary question in Parliament from BNP MP Harunur Rashid.





"The culprits will surely be punished. I can at least say we'll ensure it," said the Prime Minister.





Sheikh Hasina said investigations are being carried out properly to unearth not only the theft motive but also other possible reasons behind the attack.





BSFA Demand Justice





On September 5, Bangladesh Foreign Service Association (BFSA) demanded justice over the attack on Wahida Khanam identifying the actual reasons behind such a brutal attack.





In a statement signed by its President Masud Mahmood Khandaker and General Secretary Khorshed Khastagir, the BFSA on September 5 also sought proper security measures for all on-duty persons to avoid recurrence of such incidents.





Wahida Transferred





Wahida Khanam was transferred to the Public Administration Ministry as officer on special duty (senior assistant secretary) on September 19.





Besides, her husband Md Mejbahul Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Pirganj, Rangpur has been made senior assistant secretary of the Health Services Division.The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard with immediate effect.







