Huawei cuts jobs in BD cell phone business



Chinese smartphone company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has terminated and transferred executives in Bangladesh as part of a process to shrink its device business in the country.





Employees of Huawei in Bangladesh told media that on Thursday that Wednesday was the last day at work for seven out of the eight staffers in the division. They were involved in supervising the smartphone and other device business at the Huawei Bangladesh headquarters.





The only remaining worker will now coordinate Huawei's device business in Bangladesh. The process to shed jobs in the division began in November 2019 when distributor Smart Technologies took charge of sales, marketing and business operations, they said.





Some executives were promoted while the others were appointed on contracts. Officials of the firm said they would conduct sales, marketing and business involving smartphone and other devices of Huawei in Bangladesh. But an official of the Chinese firm will coordinate the work. The division had directly supervised the operations and branding, which will now be done from Malaysia.





Another official of the Chinese firm's Bangladesh unit said the changes will not affect the customer services.Huawei has been facing harsh adversities from US President Donald Trump's administration for years. In one of the latest actions, the US barred its chipmakers from selling to Huawei from Sep 15.





Even the company's founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei admits it has taken a harder-than-expected hit from the US ban.





