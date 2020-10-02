DNA of six accused sampled



DNA samples of six accused in the gang-rape of a housewife at Sylhet MC College hostel have been collected, hospital authorities say.





The samples were drawn on Thursday afternoon at One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, said Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, the deputy director of the hospital. Their samples will be cross-matched with the sample of the victim, he said.





Samples were drawn from the main accused in the case Saifur Rahman, who was arrested at Chhatak in Sunamganj on Sunday, Arjun Lashkar, Robiul Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Rajon Mia and Ainuddin, reports bdnews24.com.





All of the accused are Bangladesh Chhatra League activists.





The incident took place after the couple went to visit the college at Tilagarh around 9:30pm on Friday, police said on Saturday.





Several perpetrators dragged her into the residential hall premises and raped her when her husband went outside for a smoke, according to Jyotirmoy Sarker, the additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.





The culprits also beat the man up when he confronted them, Jyotirmoy added.





The following day, the victim's husband started a case with Shahparan police against nine people, naming Saifur as the prime suspect.





Police raided the hall of residence following the incident and seized a gun, four machetes, a knife and two makeshift arms from Saifur's room, said Shahparan Police OC Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury.





He added as many as eight, including the six named in the case, have been arrested. The court has granted police permission to interrogate them in custody.





Among the accused in the case, Rony, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum and Arjun are master's students at the Department of English.





Apart from them, Robiul and Tarek Ahmed were Chhatra League activists from outside the college. Three unidentified people have also been named in the case.







