Taqsem WASA MD for three years more



Engineer Taqsem A Khan's tenure as the Managing Director of Dhaka WASA (Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority) has been extended by another three years. The proposal of WASA Board of Directors to this end has been approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Additional Secretary of Local Government Division Mohammad Ibrahim conveyed this information to media on Thursday. He said, "The Prime Minister has authorized WASA Board's proposal to keep Mr. Taqsem A Khan as the MD of WASA for another three years. We have informed the matter to WASA authority. WASA is a commercial corporate body. The approval process has been completed. Now an agreement will be signed between Mr. Taqsem A Khan and WASA Board."





It may be added that Taqsem A Khan has been working with vibrant efforts to improve the service quality of Dhaka WASA for last several years. Donor agencies and development partners have expressed satisfaction over his performance.









