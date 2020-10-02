Sinovac seeks fund for vaccine trial in Bangladesh



Citing financial crisis, Chinese company Sinovc has called upon the government of Bangladesh for 'co-funding' to carry out the third phase trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in the country. The company wrote a letter to the icddr'b in this regard on September 22, which was forwarded to the Health Ministry, news portal Banglatribune reported on Thursday.





In its letter, the Chinese company said, it had allocated fund for other countries following Bangladesh's delay in decision about the trial.





The Health Ministry has informed the Prime Minister of the development.The portal also reported quoting the Health Ministry that the issue would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.Bangladesh Medical Research Council- BMRC gave primary nod to Sinovac to carry out the third phase trial of its vaccine on July 19 following an appeal made by the company through the icddr'b.Later, the high-ups of the country gave final nod to the Chinese company.





