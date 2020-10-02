Educational insts to remain shut till October 31



The government has extended closure of all educational institutions throughout the country till October 31 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.





A statement on Thursday signed by Mohammad Abul Khair, public relations officer of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry said, all educational institutions except Qwami Madrasas will remain closed till October 31. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of the students, it added.





All educational institutions have been closed since March 17 against the backdrop of the Covid-19 fallout.Meanwhile, Classes of grade XI (2020-2021 academic year) will begin online from October 4. The decision was taken to continue the study of the class XI students.







An order was issued in this regard by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Subcommittee which asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps.All educational institutions were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The closure has been extended in phases and on Thursday, the government decided to keep the educational institutions shut until Oct 31.

