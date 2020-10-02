Record remittance growth in three months



In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, expatriate Bangladeshis have sent remittances of 671 crore 31 lakh dollars to the country which is higher than last fiscal year's this period by 48.57%.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has expressed gratitude to the expatriate Bangladeshis for sending such a huge amount of remittances in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that this financial assistance from the expatriates is a source of encouragement.





Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent 215 crore 10 lakh dollars to Bangladesh at the end of September. AHM Mustafa Kamal stated that these remittances are playing vital roles for sustaining millions of families and thousands of business enterprises. He expressed hope that this rising trend of remittances will continue.





Big sums of remittances have raised the volume of foreign currencies reserve as well. Foreign currencies reserve will reach 42 billion dollars by December, AHM Mustafa Kamal added saying that it will exceed 50 billion dollars within 2021.



