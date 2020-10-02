BD ideal place to link East, West

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated 'Mural' of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the Shahjalal International Airport and 'Bangabandhu Corner' inside the airport on Thursday from her official residence G



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government has given special focus on establishing air connectivity with different countries.





She said, "We are holding talks so that our Biman can get access of flying to different countries and have been working to upgrade Biman in every aspect such as its security and services." Sheikh Hasina said these while addressing a function arranged to launch a series of development projects through a videoconference from Ganobhaban.





At the function, she inaugurated the newly-constructed multistoried Pani Bhaban (Water Bhaban) at Green Road, multistoried Parjatan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Mural' and 'Bangabandhu Corner' respectively in front of and inside Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and the construction works on Sylhet Osmani International Airport Expansion (Phase-1) Project.





She also laid foundation stone of the construction works of Sylhet International Airport Extension Project (phase-1).





Concerned ministers and officials got connected from the Ganabhaban, Pani Bhaban (Bangladesh Water Development Board) in the city's Green Road, and Osmani International Airport, Sylhet through a video conference.





Sheikh Hasina called for enhancing surface water by increasing the storage capacity of water bodies across the country, aiming to protect the biodiversity, boost fish production and ensure safe water for all.



She said, "All the canals, beels, haors, ponds and rivers throughout the country need navigability, to be excavated to enhance their storage capacity.





The Prime Minister said, "If we can do that our biodiversity and balance of nature will be protected on one hand and fish production will increase on the other, enabling us to fulfill the fish demand of people.





She said her government has also taken various plans and are implementing those to chase the objectives.





Referring to adding 13 modern aircraft to the Biman fleet during the tenure of her government, Hasina said, "Since we have purchased some Boeing Bimans, we have an desire to develop direct air connectivity with different countries from Dhaka such as Dhaka-Tokyo and Dhaka to other countries."





The Prime Minister said her government has taken different initiatives to develop the air connectivity with different countries through understandings.





Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh would be the most ideal place to make a bridge between the East and the West due to its geographical location and having position in the international air routes if the country could be developed in such a way.





She also said her government has taken measures to make the Syedpur Airport as a regional one which Nepal, Bhutan and even India can use. In this regard, she said the government is upgrading the Sylhet Airport so that other countries can use it alongside Bangladesh.





PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function, while Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary (Senior) Md Mohibul Haque and Water Resources Secretary (Senior) Kabir Bin Anwar delivered the welcome speeches.





