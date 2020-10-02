Nearly 20,000 Amazon employees contract Covid-19





Amazon on Thursday said that more than 19,800 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of March.





Data on the e-commerce giant's 1.37 million frontline workers, including those at its Whole Foods Market grocery stores in the United States, showed a lower infection rate than expected, Amazon said.





The release of the figure comes as some workers in logistics centres have criticized the company's safeguards to protect them from the pandemic as well as its reluctance to share information about colleagues who get infected.





Amazon has ramped up testing to 50,000 a day across 650 sites, according to the Seattle-based company.





"Since the beginning of this crisis, we've worked hard to keep our employees informed, notifying them of every new case in their building," Amazon said in a blog post sharing Covid-19 infection rates among its frontline workers.





If the rate of infection among Amazon and Whole Foods workers were the same as the general US population, the number of cases would have topped 33,000, according to the company. - AFP





