Global Covid-19 cases surge past 34 mn





The confirmed coronavirus caseload across the world has crossed 34 million on Friday morning, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The JHU data shows a total of 34, 200, 662 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries while the total death toll from the virus reached 1, 021, 709.





The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 7,277,591 cases and 207,791 deaths.





The total number of confirmed cases in India, the second worst virus-hit country, reached 6,312,584.





India on Thursday reported 86,821 new coronaviruses cases and another 1,181 fatalities, making September its worst month of the pandemic, reports AP.





As of Friday, the South Asian country registered 98,678 deaths from Covid-19.





Meanwhile, several European countries are recording a rising number of daily cases amid fears of a resurgence of the virus.





Besides, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all countries and partners to significantly step up in the next three months to provide much needed new and additional resources and to mobilize all partners and put everyone behind a global response to Covid-19 vaccine effort.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus tally reached 364,987 on Thursday as health authorities recorded 1,506 cases in 24 hours.





Twenty-one new deaths were also recorded during the period, taking the total fatalities to 5,272.





The mortality rate in Bangladesh is still 1.44 percent while the recovery rate rose to 75.9 percent, a handout issued from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





During the last 24 hours, 1,591 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 277,078.





Currently, there are 82,637 active cases in the country.

