Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal left Dhaka for UAE for medical checkup on Friday.





A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the minister took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning, said a handout from the ministry.





Earlier in July, the Finance Minister went to London for medical checkup but he failed to get proper treatment due to Covid-19 pandemic.





He is expected to return home on October 16.

