Kurigram flood situation improves









The overall flood situation in Kurigram has improved as the water level in many rivers including Brahmmaputra is receding.





The local Water Development Board said the Brahmmaputra was flowing 4cm above its danger level at Chilmari point on Friday morning while Dharla, Teesta, Dudhkumar were flowing beneath the danger mark.





Residents of nine upazilas have been hit hard by the fifth phase flood that inundated cropland, roads, houses and disrupted normal life.





In some places, river erosion has taken a serious turn, threatening people’s properties and lives. Ariful Islam, executive engineer of WDB, said that there’s no chance of further flood.





Saidur Rahman, chairman of Bhogdanga union, said about 350 houses in Bhogdanga, Jatrapur and Mogolbasha areas in the Sadar upazila have been gobbled up by the river in the last one week.





The authorities concerned are working to protect river erosion, he said.





District Fisheries Officer Kalipodo Roy said this year 100.29 metric tons of fish of 431 ponds have been washed away. The fish farmers have suffered a loss of Tk 90.21 lakh.





Besides, 18,450 hectares of cropland has been inundated.





Meanwhile, those who lost their houses in the recent erosion have thronged the houses of public representatives seeking food assistance.





Saidur Rahman, chairman of Bhogdanga Union in Sadar upazila, said at least 105 houses have been lost to Dharla in Jagmohon char. A primary school building also went into the river water.





At least 10,000 people have been affected in the area.





“The relief assistance is inadequate,” he said.





Nuruzzaman Babul, Chairman of Moglabasa union, said some 144 houses in Malbhanga, Palligram, Charkrishnapur areas have been devoured by the river.





Ayub Ali, chairman of Jatrapur union, said last week Brahmmapurta gobbled up 90 houses in porarchar, Bhagbatipur, Shiberpachi, Khaserchar, Baldipara and Parbatipur areas of the union.





A list of affected house owners was sent to the local office seeking assistance.





Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohamamd Rezaul Karim said 85MT rice, 2,000 packets of dry food, Tk 2.5 lakh cash, Tk 4 lakh for fodder and Tk 1 lakh for baby food were given to the flood victims.





According to the daily bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued on Thursday, 263 people have died while 87,016 people have been affected by the ongoing floods.





Lalmonirhat, Kurigram Gaibandha, Nilphamari Rangpur, Sunamganj, Sirajganj, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sylhet and Tangail districts have been hit hard by recent flash floods while people of 269 upazilas have been affected.

