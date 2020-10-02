Schoolgirl Nila killing: Mizan gives confessional statement





Mizanur Rahman Mizan, the prime suspect in Savar schoolgirl Nila killing case, gave confessional statement before the court on Thursday.





Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate recorded the statement and sent him to jail.





Police arrested teen gang member Mizan from Rajfulbaria Colonel Brick Filed area in Tetuljhora of Savar on September 25.





Nila Roy, a 10th grader at a local school, was stabbed to death in Bank Colony area of Savar on Sep 20.





Police said stalker Mizan used to disturb the victim.





He stabbed the girl with a knife after the 14-year-old rejected his unwelcome advances, leaving her critically wounded.





Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, said police.





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) also arrested Mizan’s parents from Charigram in Manikganj on Sep 23.





Police also arrested another accused Selim Paloan from Aricha in Manikganj on Sep 24.

