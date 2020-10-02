Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 33 deaths, 1396 new cases





Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus fatalities reached 5,305 on Friday with another 33 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.





The caseload reached 366,383 after the health authorities recorded 1,396 new cases.





The mortality rate rose to 1.45 percent as the recovery rate stood at 76.05 percent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





During the last 24 hours, 1,549 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 278,627.





Currently, there are 82,451 active cases in the country.





Since March, RT-PCR labs have tested 1,970,251 samples – 11,176 in the last 24 hours – and 18.6 percent have turned out to be positive.





Of the total victims, 4,104 are men and 1,201 are women. Of the latest 33 victims, 30 are above 50 years of age.





So far, 2,663 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,084 in Chattogram, 353 in Rajshahi, 436 in Khulna, 188 in Barishal, 231 in Sylhet, 239 in Rangpur and 111 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 14,504 people are now in isolation and 42,916 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases were reported on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.





Global Situation





The confirmed coronavirus caseload exceeded 34 million in the morning, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





JHU data show 34,200,662 total cases reported from 188 countries with 1,021,709 fatalities.





The United States reported 7,277,591 cases and 207,791 deaths – the highest in the world.





The number of confirmed cases in India, the second worst virus-hit country, reached 6,312,584.





India on Thursday reported 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 fatalities, making September its worst month of the pandemic, reports AP.





As of Friday, the South Asian country registered 99,773 deaths from Covid-19.





Meanwhile, several European countries are recording a rising number of daily cases amid fears of a resurgence of the virus.

