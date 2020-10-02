‘Puber Alo’ family greets new B’Baria Press Club body

‘Puber Alo’, an online news portal based in Sarail, has greeted the newly elected office-bearers of Brahmanbaria Press Club.







In a simple program at the auditorium of Brahmanbaria Press Club on Thursday evening, Puber Alo Chief Adviser Farhad Rahman Makki, Adviser Advocate Nuruzzaman Laskar Topu, Editor Al Amin Shaheen and Publisher Ariful Islam Sumon handed over mementos to each of the newly-elected office-bearers.







Newly elected president Reazuddin Jami, general secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon, senior vice president Pijush Kanti Acharya, vice president Ibrahim Khan Sadat, treasurer Nazrul Islam Shahzada, library and sports secretary HM Siraj, executive member Farhadul Islam Parvez were present at the function.







Brahmanbaria Press Club ex-vice president Mofizur Rahman Limon, Sarail Reporters’ Unity president Nurul Huda, general secretary Taslim Uddin, Rakibur Rahman, Billal Hossain and Abdul Jabbar were also present on the occasion, among others.







To remove irregularities from society, the ‘Puber Alo’ family sought cooperation from the newly elected leaders of Brahmanbaria Press Club.

