Hilsa ban: Govt allots 10566T rice for fishermen









The government has allocated 10,566.84 tonnes of VGF rice for fishermen during the upcoming hilsa fishing ban from Oct 14 to Nov 4.





The food aid is being provided under the government's Humanitarian Food Assistance Programme.





Altogether, 528,342 families in 152 upazilas of 36 districts will get 20 kg rice each before the start of the main breeding season of hilsa. During this 22-day period, catching, selling and transporting of hilsa is prohibited.





This season, food aid is being provided to an additional 120,263 families.





The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has given its approval in this regard on Sep 30. The deputy commissioners concerned have been directed to complete the distribution of VGF rice by Oct 30.





Instructions have been issued to ensure distribution of VGF rice among registered and actual fishermen who are refraining from catching hilsa during the main breeding season.





The 36 districts are – Dhaka, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, Narsingdi, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Jamalpur, Chattogram, Feni, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali, Laxmipur. Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Bagerhat, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Sirajganj, Pabna, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Barisal, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barguna and Jhalokati.

