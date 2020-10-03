

Arshinagar Park and mini zoo is next to Narsingdi Railway Station. Literally, Situated in the east side of the Railway station which was founded by late M.P. Shamsuddin Ahmed Ishwaque. There is a big banyan tree outside the park and mini zoo. Where people used to take rest after a long walk or a tiring journey.











Under the tree there is a nice place of public sitting. Under this banyan tree, Late M.P. used to sit every day and listened people ' Grievances'. And after his death, he was buried under this tree. His graveyard is nicely decorated with shiny tiles.





To the North of this graveyard, Arshinagar park and mini zoo is located, which was built by late M.P. Shamsuddin. The entry ticket will cost 10 BDT. There you can take a look of different kinds of wild animals, birds, parrots and peacocks etc.









There is a pond inside the park which is dispersed in majority area of this spot. On the edge of this pond, there are several brick built sitting places where the visitors can sit and take a look at the natural beauty of this park. There is also a kids' zone inside the park, where the children are entertained by different kinds of riding.



How to go

The communication system of this district is very good. The Dhaka-Sylhet highway, one of the important highways of Bangladesh, passes through Narsingdi. It is only 1/2 hours distance from Dhaka. Inter-district road communication is also better from here.





Water way communication is also very good as lots of river flows through Narsingdi. Dhaka-Chittagong and Dhaka-Sylhet, two most busiest rail route of the country goes through Narsingdi. People can easily go Narshingdi by boarding this buses.





From Gulistan -Meghalay Luxury, from Sydabad & Gulistan bus terminal - Monohordi Paribahan, Anna Super Service, BRTC Bus. From Mohakhali Bus stand - PPL, Chalan Bil Transport, Arabian Transport, Badsha Paribahan.

You can go to Narsingdi from Dhaka by Bus from Gulistan and Mohakhali.





If you would like to ride on a Dhaka to Bhairab Bus then you will have to step off at Bhelanagar Bus stand, Narsingdi. If you would like to ride on a Bus from Gulistan, then you will have to step off at Narsingdi old Bus stand and then have to find out a auto-rickshaw or rickshaw to get there.You can ride on a train from Dhaka to Narsingdi. Which will cost less than Bus-service and will bring you very near to the Park.





Things to do

1. You may take the pictures of wild animals.

2. You can let the kids ride on different riding.

3. You can have a view of near dying hari-dhoa river.

Travel tips

Entry ticket may cost 20 BDT and preserve it until your exit.

